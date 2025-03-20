Left Menu

Kirsty Coventry Elected President of International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee elected Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry as its new president. Out of 97 valid votes, Coventry secured 49, surpassing the required majority. Other notable candidates included Juan Antonio Samarach Jr. with 28 votes and Sebastian Coe with 8 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:15 IST
Kirsty Coventry Elected President of International Olympic Committee

In a significant development, Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee. The decisive vote took place on Thursday, marking a new chapter for the organization.

Out of a total of 97 possible votes, there were no abstentions or blank votes, making every ballot count. Kirsty Coventry, a former Olympic athlete, achieved the majority with 49 votes, thereby securing her position as president.

Among the other candidates, Juan Antonio Samarach Jr. garnered 28 votes, while Sebastian Coe received 8. This election results signify a democratic process within the International Olympic Committee, highlighting Coventry's prominence in international sports administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025