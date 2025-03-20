Kirsty Coventry Elected President of International Olympic Committee
The International Olympic Committee elected Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry as its new president. Out of 97 valid votes, Coventry secured 49, surpassing the required majority. Other notable candidates included Juan Antonio Samarach Jr. with 28 votes and Sebastian Coe with 8 votes.
In a significant development, Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee. The decisive vote took place on Thursday, marking a new chapter for the organization.
Out of a total of 97 possible votes, there were no abstentions or blank votes, making every ballot count. Kirsty Coventry, a former Olympic athlete, achieved the majority with 49 votes, thereby securing her position as president.
Among the other candidates, Juan Antonio Samarach Jr. garnered 28 votes, while Sebastian Coe received 8. This election results signify a democratic process within the International Olympic Committee, highlighting Coventry's prominence in international sports administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
