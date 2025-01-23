Trump's Economic Revolution at Davos

In a significant address via video conference from Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He detailed efforts to reverse inflation, curb illegal immigration, and enhance fossil fuel production domestically.

Trump asserted his administration's commitment to deregulation and positioning the United States as a global leader in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. He also underscored plans to bolster domestic manufacturing through expanded oil and gas usage.

His address, which drew a significant audience including influential business and political figures, touched on controversial topics such as broad tariffs on imported goods, pardons for Capitol rioters, and a dismantling of diversity programs. These moves have sparked global discourse on Trump's economic and social policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)