Trump's Economic Revolution at Davos

President Trump addressed business leaders at Davos, Switzerland, via video conference, focusing on reversing inflation, boosting fossil fuels, and creating an AI and cryptocurrency hub. He plans deregulation and extending tax cuts, while threatening tariffs on imports and dismantling government diversity programs, drawing global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:49 IST
In a significant address via video conference from Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He detailed efforts to reverse inflation, curb illegal immigration, and enhance fossil fuel production domestically.

Trump asserted his administration's commitment to deregulation and positioning the United States as a global leader in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. He also underscored plans to bolster domestic manufacturing through expanded oil and gas usage.

His address, which drew a significant audience including influential business and political figures, touched on controversial topics such as broad tariffs on imported goods, pardons for Capitol rioters, and a dismantling of diversity programs. These moves have sparked global discourse on Trump's economic and social policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

