Tamil Nadu Political Rift: DMK Allies Boycott Governor's Reception

Allies of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, including Congress, CPI(M), CPI, and VCK, announced their boycott of the Republic Day reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi. They accuse him of working against state interests, delaying Assembly bill approvals, and obstructing vice-chancellor appointments in universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:06 IST
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, allies of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, including Congress, the Left parties, and the VCK, declared their boycott of the 'At Home' reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi on Republic Day.

The boycott is in protest against Governor Ravi's actions, which the TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai claims undermine the interests of Tamil Nadu's people and government. Ravi's delay in approving unanimously adopted Assembly bills and impeding vice-chancellor appointments are cited as reasons for the protest.

The CPI(M), CPI, and VCK echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that Ravi's actions were counterproductive to his gubernatorial duties. Notably, the DMK allies, including MDMK, have expressed similar grievances in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

