Senate Advances Ratcliffe's CIA Director Nomination Amid Scrutiny
The U.S. Senate has progressed with the nomination of John Ratcliffe for CIA director, following a 72-26 procedural vote. Ratcliffe, once the Director of National Intelligence under Trump, addressed concerns regarding partisan dismissals, Russia and China threats, and the 'Havana Syndrome' during his hearing.
The U.S. Senate took a significant step on Thursday by advancing former Representative John Ratcliffe's nomination for CIA director. The 72-26 vote ends debate, setting the stage for his final confirmation later in the day.
Driven by a Republican majority, the Senate is swiftly processing President Trump's choices for key positions, prioritizing national security roles. Notably, former Republican Senator Marco Rubio has been approved, and the Senate prepares a procedural vote for Pete Hegseth's potential appointment as Secretary of Defense.
Ratcliffe's nomination has faced intense scrutiny, particularly about possible partisan firings at the CIA. During his hearing, Ratcliffe assured the committee of his impartiality, securing a 14-3 endorsement for his nomination. He affirmed U.S. capabilities against Russia and China, and committed to investigating 'Havana Syndrome' cases and enhancing offensive cyber strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
