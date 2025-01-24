Senate Poised for Treasury Confirmation

The U.S. Senate is preparing to vote on the confirmation of Scott Bessent, nominated by Republican President Donald Trump for the position of treasury secretary. Majority Leader John Thune announced on Thursday that the vote could take place this weekend.

Bessent's nomination was approved earlier by the Senate Finance Committee with a 16-11 vote, with two Democrats crossing party lines to support the Republican nominee. However, the broader Senate vote could see additional delays as Democrats employ procedural tactics to slow the confirmation process for some of Trump's more contentious nominees.

These tactics have particularly targeted other figures, such as former Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Department of Health and Human Services, resulting in a partisan standoff as Republicans, who hold a 53-47 majority, attempt to push forward with their nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)