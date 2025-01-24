Left Menu

Murkowski Breaks Ranks: GOP Senator Opposes Hegseth Nomination

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced her opposition to Pete Hegseth's nomination to lead the Pentagon, making her the first Republican to oppose one of President Trump's Cabinet picks. This decision precedes a critical vote on whether to advance Hegseth's nomination towards confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:23 IST
Murkowski Breaks Ranks: GOP Senator Opposes Hegseth Nomination
announcement
  • Country:
  • United States

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska made headlines Thursday by announcing her decision to vote against Pete Hegseth's nomination for the Pentagon's top spot. Murkowski's break from party lines positions her as the first Republican to oppose President Trump's cabinet selection.

This announcement comes just before a crucial test vote that could determine whether Hegseth's nomination advances towards a final confirmation. Murkowski's decision adds significant weight and complexity to the impending vote's outcome.

The Alaska Republican's stance may influence other undecided GOP members as they prepare to make their own decisions in this closely watched political process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025