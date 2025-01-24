Murkowski Breaks Ranks: GOP Senator Opposes Hegseth Nomination

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska made headlines Thursday by announcing her decision to vote against Pete Hegseth's nomination for the Pentagon's top spot. Murkowski's break from party lines positions her as the first Republican to oppose President Trump's cabinet selection.

This announcement comes just before a crucial test vote that could determine whether Hegseth's nomination advances towards a final confirmation. Murkowski's decision adds significant weight and complexity to the impending vote's outcome.

The Alaska Republican's stance may influence other undecided GOP members as they prepare to make their own decisions in this closely watched political process.

(With inputs from agencies.)