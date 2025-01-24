Left Menu

John Ratcliffe Confirmed as CIA Director Amid Senate Backing

John Ratcliffe has been confirmed as CIA Director by a 74-25 Senate vote, with support from Democrats and independents. The Senate aims to quickly confirm President Trump's nominees for top roles. Ratcliffe promises not to dismiss employees based on political views and addresses key national security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 02:14 IST
In a significant political development, the U.S. Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe for the position of CIA Director on Thursday, showing bipartisan support with a 74-25 vote. Ratcliffe, who previously served as Director of National Intelligence, affirmed his commitment to not dismiss employees for political reasons during his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

This confirmation is part of a broader Republican-led effort to expedite the confirmations of President Donald Trump's nominees for high-level administration roles. Former Senator Marco Rubio was confirmed earlier this week as the Senate continues fast-tracking Trump's national security appointments. Key decisions, including the nomination of former Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, are on the docket.

As the Senate Intelligence Committee prepares for a hearing on Trump's nominee, Tulsi Gabbard, for Director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe emphasized his strategies against international threats from Russia and China. He also addressed the mysterious 'Havana Syndrome' and promised to develop advanced cyber capabilities during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

