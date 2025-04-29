Supreme Court Queries Chhattisgarh Government Over Lengthy Detention in Liquor Scam Investigation

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the lengthy detention of individuals in connection with the Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. The court questioned the state government on the necessity of keeping the accused in custody for such an extended period.

During the hearing, the court expressed its disapproval of the ongoing investigation, pointing out that three chargesheets had been filed yet no charges had been framed against the accused. Senior advocates representing both the state and the accused presented their arguments.

The Enforcement Directorate has implicated high-level state officials and private entities in the alleged financial misconduct. The case originated from a 2022 income tax chargesheet and involves allegations of off-the-books liquor sales and cartel formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)