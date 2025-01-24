Left Menu

Trump Optimistic About Trade Deal with China After Jinping Call

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China following a friendly conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a Fox News interview, Trump described the call as positive and stated confidence in achieving fair trade practices with China.

Updated: 24-01-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 07:49 IST
In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed optimism about the potential for a trade deal with China. This comes after what he described as a 'good, friendly conversation' with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The remarks were made during an interview aired on Fox News, in which Trump expressed confidence in his ability to negotiate fair trade practices with China.

Describing the call as amicable, Trump reiterated his belief in reaching an agreement amid ongoing trade discussions between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

