Trump Optimistic About Trade Deal with China After Jinping Call

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed optimism about the potential for a trade deal with China. This comes after what he described as a 'good, friendly conversation' with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The remarks were made during an interview aired on Fox News, in which Trump expressed confidence in his ability to negotiate fair trade practices with China.

Describing the call as amicable, Trump reiterated his belief in reaching an agreement amid ongoing trade discussions between the two economic giants.

