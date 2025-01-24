Trump-Xi Phone Call: Potential Trade Deal on the Horizon

In a recent conversation labeled as friendly by President Donald Trump, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed pressing matters affecting the globe's two largest economies. The dialogue touched on trade negotiations, technology, and regional issues such as Taiwan, offering hope for a potential trade agreement.

Since assuming the presidency, Trump has been vocal about his intent to impose a 10% duty on Chinese goods, citing concerns over fentanyl smuggling. Despite this stance, he has refrained from immediate action. Trump's strategic use of tariffs remains central, as he perceives them as a 'tremendous power' in negotiations.

The U.S. and China continue to grapple with complex diplomatic confrontations spanning trade, technology, and military concerns. A focal point of these tensions is TikTok's ownership by Chinese company ByteDance, representing broader digital sovereignty issues. As both nations navigate these challenges, the prospect of a trade deal reassures stakeholders worldwide.

