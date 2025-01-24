Global Currencies Shift as BOJ Hikes Rates and Trump Eases Tariff Stance

The Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, alongside U.S. President Trump's softened tariff stance on China, has created significant movement in global currency markets.

The yen saw fluctuations following the BOJ's announcement, with market attention now focused on BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's forthcoming statements for future policy direction. Meanwhile, the euro and sterling showed modest gains against the yen.

Trump's comments favored the Australian and New Zealand dollars, increasing their value as potential proxies for the Chinese yuan. His remarks also precipitated a decline in the U.S. dollar and highlighted potential volatility ahead, stemming from his stance on Federal Reserve interest rates and cryptocurrency policies.

