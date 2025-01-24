Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Predicts Third Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra Politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted at a possible third deputy chief minister post in Maharashtra, suggesting internal strife within Eknath Shinde's camp. Raut speculated about Uday Samant's potential to lead a split, fueled by support from 20 MLAs, while Samant denies such differences.

Updated: 24-01-2025 14:22 IST
In a bold political maneuver, Sanjay Raut, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), boldly asserted a brewing internal conflict within Eknath Shinde's faction, suggesting the emergence of a third deputy chief minister in Maharashtra's administration.

During a media interaction, the Rajya Sabha MP hinted at behind-the-scenes actions that might lead to significant political shifts in the state. Raut criticized current Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, who previously served as the chief minister, implying his unstable position due to a potential new appointment.

Raut's comments followed his recent statement about Industries Minister Uday Samant, who reportedly has backing from 20 MLAs, potentially posing a challenge to Shinde's leadership, though Samant dismissed any rift claims between him and Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

