Hanuman Beniwal Rallies Behind AAP, Criticizes Caste Politics and Congress

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party President Hanuman Beniwal announced support for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing the misuse of agencies against opponents. He urged Jat voters to look beyond caste politics, aiming for Jat reservations in Delhi. Beniwal views AAP as honest and poised as a strong contender in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:07 IST
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party President Hanuman Beniwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party President Hanuman Beniwal met with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, expressing staunch support for the Delhi Chief Minister. During his visit to Kejriwal's residence, Beniwal criticized ongoing efforts to undermine Kejriwal, accusing authorities of misusing investigative agencies against political adversaries.

Addressing the Jat community, Beniwal encouraged voters to transcend caste-based politics and cast their ballots for AAP in Delhi, promising to advocate for Jat reservations. Highlighting his admiration for Kejriwal's policies, Beniwal emphasized the need for unity against the BJP, dismissing Congress as lacking prospects in the capital.

Kejriwal, in turn, thanked Beniwal for his endorsement, reiterating AAP's commitment to honesty and integrity. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, 2022, feature 699 candidates vying for 70 seats. In past elections, AAP has significantly outperformed Congress, maintaining a strong lead against the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

