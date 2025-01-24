Borgen vs. Reality: Trump's Greenland Gambit

In a recent interview, Adam Price, the mastermind behind the acclaimed Danish political series 'Borgen', expressed concerns over the shifting dynamics of reality and fiction in politics. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland exemplifies what Price terms as 'absurd' reality, challenging traditional political narratives.

Price noted that Trump's stance on Greenland had surprised many, as it introduced the prospect of using economic or military force to control the Danish territory. Such developments, he explained, would have seemed unfathomable years ago and present a unique challenge for political dramatists.

The scenario strikingly mirrored a plotline from a recent season of 'Borgen', where Greenland finds itself at the heart of a geopolitical tug-of-war among major powers. Price is keen on exploring how what was once politically far-fetched is becoming mainstream, hinting at the potential themes for future storylines where the EU could take center stage.

