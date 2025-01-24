Left Menu

Borgen vs. Reality: Trump's Greenland Gambit

Adam Price, creator of the Danish political drama 'Borgen', discusses the challenges of writing political fiction in an era where reality, such as Trump's interest in Greenland, seems absurd. Price reflects on how extreme political scenarios are becoming normalized and how his series anticipated Greenland's geopolitical spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:03 IST
In a recent interview, Adam Price, the mastermind behind the acclaimed Danish political series 'Borgen', expressed concerns over the shifting dynamics of reality and fiction in politics. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland exemplifies what Price terms as 'absurd' reality, challenging traditional political narratives.

Price noted that Trump's stance on Greenland had surprised many, as it introduced the prospect of using economic or military force to control the Danish territory. Such developments, he explained, would have seemed unfathomable years ago and present a unique challenge for political dramatists.

The scenario strikingly mirrored a plotline from a recent season of 'Borgen', where Greenland finds itself at the heart of a geopolitical tug-of-war among major powers. Price is keen on exploring how what was once politically far-fetched is becoming mainstream, hinting at the potential themes for future storylines where the EU could take center stage.

