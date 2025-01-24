Left Menu

Mahinda Rajapaksa Seeks Supreme Court's Intervention Over Security Cut

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa has petitioned the Supreme Court to restore his security detail after the government drastically reduced it. Citing threats related to his role in ending the LTTE conflict, Rajapaksa claims his life is endangered. The government defends the cuts as part of fiscal responsibility measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:34 IST
Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa has approached the Supreme Court, seeking intervention after the government significantly reduced his security detail last month. Previously guarded by over 350 personnel, Rajapaksa's security team has now been cut to just 60.

Rajapaksa, aged 80, filed a fundamental rights application, claiming his life is under threat due to his leadership in ending the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam's (LTTE) three-decade armed campaign. The application names Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, the Cabinet, and the defense establishment as respondents.

The government justifies the reduction as part of efforts to decrease public expenses and reduce privileges for former presidents, sparking criticism from the opposition, who view the actions as politically motivated.

