Peace Eludes as Tensions Persist Between Russia and Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed skepticism about Ukraine and the West's readiness for peace talks, despite their calls for negotiations. Lavrov cited ongoing Western military aid to Ukraine, legal barriers, and legitimacy disputes. Meanwhile, President Putin expressed willingness to negotiate but raised questions about Zelenskiy's re-election legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:36 IST
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently voiced skepticism over Ukraine and the West's readiness for peace talks, casting doubt despite their increased verbal support for negotiations.

Lavrov points to the ongoing Western military supplies to Ukrainian forces and a ban on negotiations as signs of a lack of genuine commitment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated his willingness to negotiate, yet underscored the contentious legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's authority as a potential hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

