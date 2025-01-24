Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently voiced skepticism over Ukraine and the West's readiness for peace talks, casting doubt despite their increased verbal support for negotiations.

Lavrov points to the ongoing Western military supplies to Ukrainian forces and a ban on negotiations as signs of a lack of genuine commitment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated his willingness to negotiate, yet underscored the contentious legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's authority as a potential hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)