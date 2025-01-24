Delhi Elections: BJP vs AAP in a Battle for Basic Needs and Allegations
Amidst Delhi's assembly elections, BJP's Dushyant Gautam emphasizes basic amenities, raising voters' hopes for a transformation. Meanwhile, BJP leaders critiqued AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging broken promises and anti-women stance. Tensions rise as AAP's Atishi accuses BJP of conspiring against Kejriwal, creating a charged electoral atmosphere.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi assembly polls have taken a dramatic turn with BJP candidate Dushyant Gautam from the Karol Bagh constituency emphasizing a transformative election focused on securing essential amenities like water, air, and roads. According to Gautam, residents are driven by the need for a healthier living environment and a robust 'double-engine government.'
In stark opposition, BJP MP Arun Govil criticized AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he makes grand unfulfilled promises. With rising stakes, BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a vehement critique of Kejriwal, predicting a sweep against 'AAPda,' a term he coined to describe the challenges posed by AAP, as citizens demand cleaner conditions across Delhi.
The tension escalated with accusations from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who claims a conspiracy involving BJP and Delhi Police aims to harm AAP leader Kejriwal. This charged atmosphere underscores the stakes of the upcoming single-phase election on February 5, with 699 candidates vying for 70 Assembly seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Atishi Launches Election Office Amidst BJP Criticism
Resident Welfare Associations will be given money to hire private guards for security if AAP returns to power in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP will demolish all slums in five years if it comes to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji seat Atishi launches crowdfunding campaign to contest polls.
AAP's graph soaring, it is becoming clear that party will get full majority in Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal.