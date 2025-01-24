Left Menu

Democracy in Action: Strengthening Jharkhand's Assembly Committees

Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato highlighted the crucial function of assembly committees in fortifying democracy. Emphasizing inclusivity, Mahato's inaugural meeting focused on enhancing the committees' operations. Given the upcoming budget session, he stressed regular meetings and district visits to address public welfare issues collaboratively.

Ranchi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato underscored the indispensable role that assembly committees play in bolstering the democratic process. Uniquely inclusive, these committees feature contributions from both the ruling party and opozition, said Mahato on Friday.

Chairing his first meeting since the formation of the second JMM-led alliance government, Mahato gathered with committee chairpersons and members. The meeting gains significance with the impending budget session, scheduled from February 24 to March 27, where the budget will be presented on March 3.

Mahato discussed strategies to amplify committee effectiveness, stressing their recommendations' impact on government actions concerning public welfare. He urged for regular meetings and proactive district engagements to address and resolve issues collaboratively.

