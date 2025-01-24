Congress Vows Dedicated Ministry for Poorvanchalis in Delhi Elections

The Congress party has made a significant announcement ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. On Friday, they declared the establishment of a separate ministry and budget for Poorvanchalis if they are elected to power. This move aims to address issues such as housing, education, and health for this community.

Congress leaders strongly criticized the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of degrading Delhi's infrastructure and engaging in a healthcare sector corruption of Rs 382 crore. They claimed AAP and BJP have only treated the Poorvanchalis as vote banks without providing necessary facilities.

Furthermore, Congress proposed the creation of a Chhath Ghat on the Yamuna banks to host the religious festival for the Poorvanchalis, akin to the Kumbh Mela. This initiative underscores Congress's commitment to the community, who constitute a key voter demographic in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)