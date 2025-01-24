Prashant Kishor Criticizes Bihar CM: A Call for Leadership Change

In a stark critique, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor has questioned the leadership abilities of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he is mentally and physically exhausted. Kishor boldly challenged Kumar's competence by betting his support on Kumar's ability to recall his ministers without aid.

Kishor stated there's diminishing hope in Kumar's leadership, citing decline in law and order linked to the CM's purported instability. As an RTI probe into Kumar's medical-related public expenditures looms, Kishor's imminent electoral campaign aims to stir political dynamics in Bihar, launching from the iconic Gandhi Maidan.

The Jan Suraaj Party, drawing inspiration from socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, who is fondly remembered for his relentless service, commemorated his 101st birth anniversary. Kishor articulated the party's commitment to Thakur's vision of a fair society, focusing on equitable distribution of resources as a foundation for social justice in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)