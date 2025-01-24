Left Menu

Merz's Migration Maneuver: Political Gamble or Necessary Step?

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz plans to introduce a controversial migration measure in parliament, seeking support from any party willing to back it. Analysts see this as a risky move that could bridge the gap with the far right, just weeks before a federal election.

Updated: 24-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:47 IST
In a bold political maneuver, Friedrich Merz, the German opposition leader, is set to introduce a contentious migration measure in parliament next week. This move comes ahead of a federal election, with critics warning it may blur lines with far-right factions.

Merz, the chancellor candidate for Germany's CDU/CSU, has vowed not to form a coalition with the AfD, despite pulling his party's migration policies further to the right. This strategy aims to recapture voters drawn to the anti-immigration rhetoric of the AfD, which recently climbed to second place in polls.

With the SPD and Greens opposing Merz's proposals, his success hinges on support from the AfD and the Free Democrats. As tensions rise, observers are questioning the potential impact on party unity and broader democratic principles.

