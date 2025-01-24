Merz's Migration Maneuver: Political Gamble or Necessary Step?

In a bold political maneuver, Friedrich Merz, the German opposition leader, is set to introduce a contentious migration measure in parliament next week. This move comes ahead of a federal election, with critics warning it may blur lines with far-right factions.

Merz, the chancellor candidate for Germany's CDU/CSU, has vowed not to form a coalition with the AfD, despite pulling his party's migration policies further to the right. This strategy aims to recapture voters drawn to the anti-immigration rhetoric of the AfD, which recently climbed to second place in polls.

With the SPD and Greens opposing Merz's proposals, his success hinges on support from the AfD and the Free Democrats. As tensions rise, observers are questioning the potential impact on party unity and broader democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)