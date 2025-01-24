Germany's Renewed Push on Afghan Deportations Amidst Political Scrutiny

Germany is slated to deport a group of convicted Afghan nationals back to Afghanistan, marking the second instance of such action following the Taliban's takeover. The report from the Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Friday highlighted collaboration with a regional partner, eyeing the deportation shortly before the upcoming general election.

While the interior ministry has confirmed plans for further deportations, they deny any political motivations or connections to the election timeline. This step reflects Germany's more stringent immigration stance, following violent incidents attributed to foreign suspects. Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz intends to propose a new migration policy in parliament next week.

The strategy has been met with criticism, suggesting possible collaboration with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), currently polling second nationwide. After initially halting deportations due to human rights issues post-Taliban control in 2021, Germany had briefly resumed returns with Qatar's help last August ahead of elections in eastern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)