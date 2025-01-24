Left Menu

Controversy in Davos: Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes CM Fadnavis Over MoUs

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for signing MoUs in Davos, terming it unnecessary and costly. He questioned the absence of key ministers and pressed for deals in India. Despite the criticism, MMRDA inked significant deals at the forum, marking its growth and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:31 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray voiced strong opposition to the Maharashtra government's recent MoUs signed in Davos, Switzerland. In a press conference held in Mumbai on Friday, Thackeray questioned the need for the state administration to forge these agreements abroad, labeling it as 'MoUs drama' that unnecessarily expended taxpayer money.

Thackeray's critique specifically targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whom he accused of creating a distraction. 'They could sign such MoUs in India. Why spend crores in Davos?' he posed, noting that a significant portion of the agreements involved local companies, including notable Indian builders like Hiranandani.

Despite the controversy, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced substantial achievements at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The authority signed 11 MoUs amounting to a staggering USD 40 billion, aimed at enhancing urban transport and regional development. These deals are expected to drive economic growth over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

