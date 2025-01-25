German Politics at a Crossroads: A Battle Over Migration Policies
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused rival Friedrich Merz of breaking a taboo by aligning migration views with right-wing Alternative for Germany. With elections nearing, Merz seeks to win back votes by proposing stricter border controls and parliamentary motions on migration, sparking controversy within the conservative camp.
In the rising tensions ahead of Germany's federal elections, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has leveled serious accusations against Friedrich Merz, his main rival. Scholz accuses Merz of breaching political taboos by aligning migration policies with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). This political move comes as Merz and his conservative allies lead in polls for the upcoming elections on February 23.
Migration has become a defining issue, with Merz vowing to implement stricter border controls if he becomes chancellor. This promise comes in the wake of a deadly knife attack by an Afghan asylum seeker, further straining an already contentious debate on migration. However, Merz's hardline stance has provoked internal discord, as he submits proposals that risk relying on AfD support, despite his protests of keeping the AfD at arm's length.
The potential collaboration with the AfD has alarmed Chancellor Scholz, who fears the crumbling of the political firewall between mainstream parties and the far-right. As Merz's proposals are set to be introduced in parliament, the stakes are high, raising questions about the future of Germany's political landscape and the unity of the conservative bloc.
