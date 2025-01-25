Judicial Clash: Rhodes' Controversial Release Amidst Legal Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, Stewart Rhodes, the former head of the far-right Oath Keepers group, alongside other top members, has been prohibited from entering Washington, D.C. without court sanction. This decision comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's sweeping clemency order for those involved in the Capitol riots.

On Friday, Judge Amit Mehta stipulated that Rhodes and his associates could not access the Capitol area unless permitted by the court, with some accused of leading the charge during the riot. Rhodes' recent presence at the Capitol post-release sparked controversy.

As legal debates continue, federal prosecutors challenge the restriction orders, citing Trump's commutation of sentences. Meanwhile, a division among judges emerges, highlighting the contentious nature of the mass pardons for January 6 participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)