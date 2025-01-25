Left Menu

Ben & Jerry's Legal Battle: A Clash Over Social Statements and Censorship

Ben & Jerry's is escalating its lawsuit against parent company Unilever, accusing it of censoring a social statement mentioning Donald Trump. The ice cream maker seeks legal recognition of its board’s independence and fulfillment of Unilever's financial commitments to groups aligned with its social mission.

Updated: 25-01-2025 04:11 IST
Ben & Jerry's has intensified its legal challenge against Unilever, alleging censorship over a social policy statement concerning Donald Trump. This claim comes as part of an amended complaint filed in Manhattan federal court last Friday.

The lawsuit, initiated last November, accuses Unilever of suppressing Ben & Jerry's efforts to support Palestinian refugees and ending military aid to Israel, while also threatening their independent board. Ben & Jerry's is seeking a court order to ensure their board's autonomy in overseeing social missions and to compel Unilever to pay $25 million to selected groups.

This conflict traces back to 2021, linked to Ben & Jerry's decision to halt product sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, leading to investor withdrawals and resulting in a prior settlement demanding Unilever respect the ice cream maker's independent board.

