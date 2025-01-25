Left Menu

US and Denmark in Heated Talks Over Greenland's Future

Denmark's Foreign Minister discussed Arctic issues with the US as tensions over Greenland's strategic value rise. The US, under Trump, is interested in acquiring Greenland for its defense advantages. Denmark insists Greenland's autonomy means its future must be decided by its own people.

Updated: 25-01-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 06:57 IST


Denmark has entered into discussions with the United States over the Arctic region, including the contentious topic of Greenland, following a call between Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The conversation was reported to be 'good and constructive,' according to the Danish Foreign Ministry.

This dialogue highlights growing tensions between Denmark and the U.S. after President Donald Trump expressed interest in acquiring Greenland as part of American territory. Greenland's strategic position makes it integral to U.S. defense systems, enhancing its appeal to the U.S. administration.

Denmark maintains that any decision regarding Greenland's sovereignty lies with its people, particularly emphasized by Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede, who has been actively pursuing independence. This situation underscores the geopolitical significance of Greenland amidst international attention.

