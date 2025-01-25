Left Menu

Pete Hegseth Confirmed as US Defence Secretary in Heated Senate Vote

The Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as US Defence Secretary in a contentious vote, overshadowed by concerns about his qualifications and personal conduct. Vice President JD Vance cast the decisive vote, marking a rare instance of a tiebreaker in Cabinet nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 08:32 IST
Pete Hegseth Confirmed as US Defence Secretary in Heated Senate Vote
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic late-night decision, the Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as the United States' newest defence secretary. The confirmation followed a contentious debate centered around Hegseth's qualifications, particularly amid accusations of heavy drinking and alleged aggressive behavior towards women.

In a rare occurrence for Cabinet nominations, Vice President JD Vance was present to cast a tiebreaking vote, showcasing the divisive opinions within the Senate regarding Hegseth's suitability for the defense role. Typically, Cabinet nominees garner broader bipartisan support, making this instance noteworthy.

Hegseth, amid the charged atmosphere, was joined at the Capitol by his family, as the Senate engaged in discussions on his past conduct and potential to lead the Pentagon effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025