Pete Hegseth Confirmed as US Defence Secretary in Heated Senate Vote
The Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as US Defence Secretary in a contentious vote, overshadowed by concerns about his qualifications and personal conduct. Vice President JD Vance cast the decisive vote, marking a rare instance of a tiebreaker in Cabinet nominations.
In a dramatic late-night decision, the Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as the United States' newest defence secretary. The confirmation followed a contentious debate centered around Hegseth's qualifications, particularly amid accusations of heavy drinking and alleged aggressive behavior towards women.
In a rare occurrence for Cabinet nominations, Vice President JD Vance was present to cast a tiebreaking vote, showcasing the divisive opinions within the Senate regarding Hegseth's suitability for the defense role. Typically, Cabinet nominees garner broader bipartisan support, making this instance noteworthy.
Hegseth, amid the charged atmosphere, was joined at the Capitol by his family, as the Senate engaged in discussions on his past conduct and potential to lead the Pentagon effectively.
