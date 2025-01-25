Left Menu

Lost Generations: The Overdose Crisis on the Alamo Navajo Reservation

Ambrose Begay, a young Native American from the Alamo Navajo reservation, died of a fentanyl overdose, highlighting a worsening drug crisis among Native communities even as national overdose deaths decline. With high overdose death rates, the community faces challenges like lack of police force and rehabilitation centers.

The Alamo Navajo reservation in southern New Mexico mourns the tragic death of 28-year-old Ambrose Begay, a testament to the escalating drug crisis afflicting Native American communities. While national overdose deaths are declining, the Alamo Navajo faces a grim reality, with overdose death rates soaring to over six times the national average.

Manuel Guerro, Begay's grandfather and a prominent community figure, reflects on the devastation plaguing his community. Murals and makeshift shrines commemorate those lost to overdoses. Yet, resources like nearby detox centers remain lacking, intensifying the community's struggles to provide essential services in the face of poverty and infrastructure deficits.

The pressing concern extends to the broader challenges of law enforcement and Tribal governance. With no local police force, drug trafficking remains rampant, as witnessed by residents. Leaders like Michelle Abeyta and Cecil Abeyta strive for solutions, advocating for rehabilitation facilities and increased law enforcement presence to curb this lethal epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

