In a pivotal ruling, the United States Supreme Court has rejected a petition from Tahawwur Hussain Rana, paving the way for his extradition to India. This decision is viewed as a notable triumph by BJP leader Shaina NC, who describes it as a victory for India and those affected by the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had filed a petition in November 2024 to challenge a prior court decision that favored his extradition. Shaina NC underscored the significance of the ruling, stating it upholds justice for the victims and reinforces India's stance against terrorism.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole expressed caution, stating the party would reserve judgment until Rana's extradition is fulfilled and legal actions are taken. Patole recalled past unfulfilled governmental promises to bring figures like Dawood Ibrahim back to India, urging accountability once Rana is in custody.

