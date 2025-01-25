Left Menu

US Supreme Court Clears Path for Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India

In a significant legal development, the US Supreme Court rejected Tahawwur Hussain Rana's petition, supporting his extradition to India. BJP leader Shaina NC hailed it as a victory for India and victims of the Mumbai terror attack. Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole awaits further government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:36 IST
BJP leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal ruling, the United States Supreme Court has rejected a petition from Tahawwur Hussain Rana, paving the way for his extradition to India. This decision is viewed as a notable triumph by BJP leader Shaina NC, who describes it as a victory for India and those affected by the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had filed a petition in November 2024 to challenge a prior court decision that favored his extradition. Shaina NC underscored the significance of the ruling, stating it upholds justice for the victims and reinforces India's stance against terrorism.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole expressed caution, stating the party would reserve judgment until Rana's extradition is fulfilled and legal actions are taken. Patole recalled past unfulfilled governmental promises to bring figures like Dawood Ibrahim back to India, urging accountability once Rana is in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

