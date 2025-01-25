President Murmu Celebrates India's Constitutional Legacy on Republic Day Eve

President Droupadi Murmu has underscored the pivotal role of the Constitution as the foundation of India's national unity, emphasizing it as a binding force uniting the nation. In her address on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, she congratulated citizens and expressed pride in the Constitution's durability as a living document, enriched by India's civic virtues over millennia.

The President revisited the historic adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, highlighting the significance of Samvidhan Divas, or Constitution Day, celebrated since 2015. She reflected on India's journey over the past 75 years, marking the awakening of what she termed the "long-dormant soul" of the nation, as it reclaimed its status among the world's ancient civilizations despite a challenging colonial history.

Moreover, President Murmu honored the sacrifices of valiant freedom fighters, including leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and noted the contributions of iconic figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Babasaheb Ambedkar. She praised the inclusive composition of the Constituent Assembly, which included representatives from all communities and notably, 15 influential women who played crucial roles. She emphasized that India's Constitution is a testament to longstanding democratic values and called for gratitude towards Dr. Ambedkar and others who crafted this guiding document.

