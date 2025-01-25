Left Menu

Karnataka Leaders Push for Fair Budget Allocation Amid Criticism of Economic Policies

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other state leaders appeal to the central government for equitable budget allocations, especially for Bengaluru and irrigation projects. Amid dissatisfaction with current economic policies, Karnataka leaders emphasize the state's contributions and express concerns over financial cuts and insufficient support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:49 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Union Budget approaches, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar implores the central government to prioritize financial allocations for Bengaluru's developmental projects and the state's irrigation sector. Addressing ANI, Shivakumar stressed the need for parliamentarians and central ministers to advocate for a just distribution of funds.

Expressing limited expectations, Shivakumar stated, "We seek justice for Karnataka. As a major employment generator and high tax contributor, Bengaluru deserves attention in the budget." His remarks precede similar sentiments from Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who criticized the current economic landscape shaped by 'Modinomics'. Citing plummeting rupee value, soaring consumer prices, and inadequate job creation, Kharge voiced strong discontent.

Further reinforcing the appeal, Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda highlighted Karnataka's prior discussions with the finance minister during pre-budget talks. Gowda lamented the severe fiscal cuts imposed on the state, adding, "The union government is disregarding the finance commission's recommendation for a special grant of Rs. 11,495 crore." As Parliament prepares for the budget session, eyes turn to February 1 when the budget will be unveiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

