Trump's 'Chilling Purge': A Shake-Up at Government Agencies

In a sweeping move, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed 17 independent watchdogs across several government agencies, a source revealed anonymously. This action, violating a federal law that mandates notifying Congress 30 days prior, has sparked significant bipartisan concern and criticism.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer described it as a 'chilling purge' and warned of a 'lawless approach' by the Trump administration without independent oversight. Similarly, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley called for an explanation, expressing the need to understand the rationale behind these terminations.

While the White House has yet to comment, the dismissals exempted the Department of Justice inspector general, an exception notable amidst the sweeping changes criticized for potentially undermining governmental checks and balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)