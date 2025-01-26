Left Menu

Health Policy Shifts: COVID-19 Origins, Abortion Rights, and Big Pharma Settlements

Recent developments in health news include the CIA's assessment on COVID-19's origins, changing abortion clinic access laws, a halt on banning menthol cigarettes, diversity policies withdrawals, and opioid settlements. There are also significant implications from Pfizer, UnitedHealth's data breach, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's bid for a health post amid Trump's executive orders.

Updated: 26-01-2025 02:27 IST
The CIA now asserts that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab, marking a shift after years of inconclusive findings. This conclusion comes at the end of the Biden administration, influenced by a push for historical clarity from former Director William Burns.

The Trump administration's Justice Department is curbing prosecutions related to blocked access at abortion clinics, viewing prior cases as excessive law enforcement. Abortions-related cases, under the FACE Act, will only move forward in extreme scenarios, marking a significant shift in policy enforcement.

Efforts to ban menthol cigarettes in the U.S. have been shelved following a decision by the Trump administration, countering FDA plans supported by health advocacy groups, despite arguments highlighting their addictive nature and appeal to younger demographics.

