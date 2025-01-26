Health Policy Shifts: COVID-19 Origins, Abortion Rights, and Big Pharma Settlements

The CIA now asserts that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab, marking a shift after years of inconclusive findings. This conclusion comes at the end of the Biden administration, influenced by a push for historical clarity from former Director William Burns.

The Trump administration's Justice Department is curbing prosecutions related to blocked access at abortion clinics, viewing prior cases as excessive law enforcement. Abortions-related cases, under the FACE Act, will only move forward in extreme scenarios, marking a significant shift in policy enforcement.

Efforts to ban menthol cigarettes in the U.S. have been shelved following a decision by the Trump administration, countering FDA plans supported by health advocacy groups, despite arguments highlighting their addictive nature and appeal to younger demographics.

