Trump's TikTok Talks: A Fast-Tracked Decision
President Donald Trump has revealed ongoing discussions about the acquisition of TikTok, with a decision expected within 30 days. While he has consulted various stakeholders, he stated that he has not yet spoken to Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison regarding the potential purchase.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 07:33 IST
In a developing story over the fate of TikTok in the U.S., President Donald Trump announced he is currently in negotiations with multiple parties concerning the app's purchase. The President believes a resolution will be reached within the next 30 days.
Notably, in remarks made aboard Air Force One to the press, Trump clarified that he has yet to engage in conversations with Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison about the potential acquisition.
These discussions come amid growing concerns about data privacy and national security, with TikTok's future in the balance as negotiations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel is sending the Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks, reports AP.
Biden's Dilemma: Hostage Negotiations with the Taliban
Ceasefire in Crisis: Stalled Negotiations Between Israel and Hamas
Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations Advance
Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: A Step Closer to Peace?