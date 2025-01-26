Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Talks: A Fast-Tracked Decision

President Donald Trump has revealed ongoing discussions about the acquisition of TikTok, with a decision expected within 30 days. While he has consulted various stakeholders, he stated that he has not yet spoken to Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison regarding the potential purchase.

Donald Trump

In a developing story over the fate of TikTok in the U.S., President Donald Trump announced he is currently in negotiations with multiple parties concerning the app's purchase. The President believes a resolution will be reached within the next 30 days.

Notably, in remarks made aboard Air Force One to the press, Trump clarified that he has yet to engage in conversations with Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison about the potential acquisition.

These discussions come amid growing concerns about data privacy and national security, with TikTok's future in the balance as negotiations continue.

