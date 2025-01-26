Trump's Vision: Greenland as Part of the U.S.
President Donald Trump insists Greenland should be part of the U.S., calling it an 'unfriendly act' by Denmark to refuse. Trump's remarks follow Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's rejection of selling Greenland. Trump emphasizes global security needs and claims Greenland's population prefers U.S. association over current Danish governance.
In a controversial stance, President Donald Trump has reiterated his belief that Greenland should join the United States, describing any refusal by Denmark as an 'unfriendly act'. He argues the decision is critical for the global community's security, not just American interests.
Greenland, owned by Denmark, is the world's largest island and has recently become the subject of Trump's foreign policy ambitions. 'The people want to be with us; there are 55,000 people there clamoring for association with the U.S.,' Trump insisted, despite the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's strong opposition, as relayed in a recent phone discussion with the president.
Trump has also highlighted strategic concerns, referencing the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the region, framing Greenland as vital in the battle for world freedom. He contends the inhabitants have grown dissatisfied with Danish rule and suggests that aligning with the U.S. would better serve their interests.
