Protests and Defaced Statues Mark Australia Day Controversy

Ahead of Australia Day, two historic statues in Melbourne were vandalized, highlighting deep divides over the significance of the national holiday. Tens of thousands joined protests across the nation advocating for Aboriginal rights and denouncing the country's colonial past as mournful for Indigenous Australians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:33 IST
In Melbourne, tensions surged ahead of Australia Day as two historic statues were vandalized, drawn into ongoing debates about the national holiday's controversial legacy. Large crowds gathered to underscore Indigenous Australians' call for challenging the colonial narrative behind the January 26 celebrations.

A protester-led movement saw a statue of colonist John Batman cut in half and another monument painted red with 'land back' inscribed. These actions accompanied nationwide protests linked to solidarity marches, where some protestors also identified connections between Aboriginal and Palestinian struggles.

Activists highlighted key concerns, such as Aboriginal deaths in custody, land rights, and the recent defeat of a proposal for a constitutional voice in parliament, while political figures like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton addressed divergent views on national unity and celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

