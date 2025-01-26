Junaid Akbar Takes Helm as PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief
Imran Khan has appointed Junaid Akbar as the new president of the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, replacing Ali Amin Gandapur. Akbar, who also heads the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee, aims to bridge the gap between the public and institutions, emphasizing strength and resilience.
In a strategic leadership shift, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader Imran Khan has appointed Member of National Assembly Junaid Akbar as the new president for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Akbar succeeds Ali Amin Gandapur, who requested the change due to his extensive responsibilities as Chief Minister, according to sources.
PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, explained that the decision was made to alleviate Gandapur's workload, allowing him to concentrate on pressing governance and law and order challenges.
Reflecting on his appointment, Akbar expressed his gratitude and committed to closing gaps between the public and institutions, asserting his resolve against external pressures, a stance emblematic of PTI's unwavering tenacity.
