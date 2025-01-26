Republicans Hustle to Fund Trump's Grand Tax Agenda

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are facing internal divisions over how to finance President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax cuts. Hardline conservatives are insisting on measures to curb the burgeoning federal deficit, which is nearing $2 trillion.

With a minimal 218-215 majority, Republicans require near-complete unity to pass a fiscal 2025 budget resolution. This resolution is a vital step toward approving Trump's extensive tax cuts, immigration, and energy reforms, and increased military funding. At a policy retreat in Miami, concerns arose about House Speaker Mike Johnson's willingness to implement the spending reductions necessary to fund Trump's substantial $6 trillion tax-cut plan and manage the more than $36 trillion national debt.

The GOP aims to extend Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, expiring by year's end, estimated to cost over $4 trillion over ten years, with further pledges potentially amounting to $1.8 trillion. Speaker Johnson seeks to finalize a comprehensive legislative package supporting Trump's priorities, with possible provisions for raising the debt ceiling and disaster relief, while facing opposition from Democrats over proposed cuts and initiatives.

