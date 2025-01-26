Left Menu

Republicans Hustle to Fund Trump's Grand Tax Agenda

Republicans in the U.S. House grapple with internal divisions on funding President Trump's tax cuts in the face of a $2 trillion federal deficit. With Trump's sizable agenda and a slim majority, unity is crucial as they prepare for upcoming budget votes and debate spending priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:32 IST
Republicans Hustle to Fund Trump's Grand Tax Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are facing internal divisions over how to finance President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax cuts. Hardline conservatives are insisting on measures to curb the burgeoning federal deficit, which is nearing $2 trillion.

With a minimal 218-215 majority, Republicans require near-complete unity to pass a fiscal 2025 budget resolution. This resolution is a vital step toward approving Trump's extensive tax cuts, immigration, and energy reforms, and increased military funding. At a policy retreat in Miami, concerns arose about House Speaker Mike Johnson's willingness to implement the spending reductions necessary to fund Trump's substantial $6 trillion tax-cut plan and manage the more than $36 trillion national debt.

The GOP aims to extend Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, expiring by year's end, estimated to cost over $4 trillion over ten years, with further pledges potentially amounting to $1.8 trillion. Speaker Johnson seeks to finalize a comprehensive legislative package supporting Trump's priorities, with possible provisions for raising the debt ceiling and disaster relief, while facing opposition from Democrats over proposed cuts and initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025