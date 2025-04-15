Left Menu

France Faces Tsunami of Destabilisation Amid Budget Deficit Struggles

France must urgently reduce its budget deficit to counter global destabilisation factors, including tensions with Russia and U.S. trade policy. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warns of growing debt issues. Discussions on the 2026 budget aim to address financial challenges without increasing taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:30 IST
France Faces Tsunami of Destabilisation Amid Budget Deficit Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is under pressure to reduce its budget deficit amid rising global instability, driven by factors including Russia's aggression and a trade war fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump. In stark comments, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou highlighted the nation's vulnerability due to increased debt and larger deficits compared to European counterparts.

Bayrou criticized Trump's policy shifts, particularly in terms of traditional alliances, and emphasized the challenges France faces. The situation has put French diplomacy to the test, with President Emmanuel Macron opting for a more measured diplomatic approach compared to his prime minister.

At a news conference, Bayrou outlined plans to bring forward budget consultations to July 14, aiming to reduce the deficit to 5.4% of economic output. Despite the urgency, Bayrou ruled out tax increases, underscoring reliance on cooperation with Socialist lawmakers for budget approval amid their leadership contest demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025