Pride and Progress: Republic Day Celebrations in Andaman & Nicobar

Admiral D K Joshi (retired), serving as the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, presided over a significant Republic Day ceremony by unfurling the Indian national flag at Netaji Stadium on Sunday.

The event, marking the 76th Republic Day, saw participation from various contingents, including the army, navy, air force, and coast guard, alongside police and NCC groups, reflecting a united display of national pride.

In his address, LG Joshi extended his greetings to the islanders, honoring freedom fighters and highlighting the Prime Minister's mention of newly granted GI Tags for several local products, underscoring the administration's commitment to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)