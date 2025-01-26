Amit Shah’s Fiery Critique of AAP Marks Campaign Pinnacle Ahead of Crucial Delhi Elections

In a fervent address at Narela, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a critical offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of a tenure riddled with unfulfilled promises. With the Delhi assembly elections just days away, Shah intensified the BJP's campaign, asserting that liberation from the AAP's rule was imminent as voters prepare to cast their ballots on February 5.

Highlighting grievances over governance issues, Shah stated, "Under Kejriwal's governance, our Delhi has gone from bad to worse." He also accused the AAP of neglecting infrastructure improvements and disrespecting Purvanchali voters. The Home Minister questioned the AAP's alleged stance on voters from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, emphasizing their right to vote in Delhi.

Furthermore, Shah commended the resilience of Indian democracy, citing it as the driving force behind leaders like Prime Minister Modi and President Draupadi Murmu gaining positions of power. As AAP seeks a third consecutive term, the BJP is aggressively campaigning to seize control, with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)