Controversy at Raj Bhawan: Kolkata Police Band's Denied Entry Sparks Debate

A controversy unfolded at the West Bengal Governor's residence on Republic Day as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the authorities of initially barring the Kolkata police musical band from performing. The band was eventually allowed to play after Banerjee intervened, highlighting her discontent with the situation.

The Chief Minister's efforts ensured the police band's participation at the Governor C V Ananda Bose's residence. Earlier, Banerjee attended the state's 76th Republic Day celebrations, where various achievements were showcased in a parade.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, celebrating 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution. He emphasized democracy, dignity, and unity, calling for continued efforts towards preserving constitutional ideals. President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the national flag, while Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined as the chief guest.

