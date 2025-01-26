Ilan Rom Appointed as Israel Finance Ministry's New Director General

In a significant development, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced Ilan Rom has been appointed as the Finance Ministry's new director general, replacing Shlomi Heisler.

Rom previously held a 25-year tenure at Mossad and has served as CEO of Mateh Binyamin, Israel's largest regional council. His experience in economic development and efficiency initiatives make him a fitting choice during these challenging times.

Rom aims to address the economic fallout from Israel's military conflicts, with a $25 billion war expenditure in 2024, promising to drive growth and streamline processes, amid budget deficits and upcoming austerity measures.

