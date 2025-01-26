Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Absence: Health Concerns and Political Speculations

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was absent from a Republic Day reception due to health issues. Although he attended the morning parade, political circles buzzed about his absence from subsequent events. Sources cited a seasonal fever, while his 'Pragati Yatra' has been rescheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:24 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was notably absent from a Republic Day reception hosted by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, stirring discussions in political arenas.

Though Kumar attended the Republic Day parade, inspected by the governor at Gandhi Maidan, he chose to skip the afternoon reception at Raj Bhavan, which was conveniently located across from his residence.

Sources close to the Chief Minister revealed that Kumar, despite being unwell, managed to be present at the parade but later decided to rest due to 'seasonal fever'. Consequently, his statewide 'Pragati Yatra' has been postponed until January 30 for health reasons.

