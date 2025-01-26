Nitish Kumar's Absence: Health Concerns and Political Speculations

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was notably absent from a Republic Day reception hosted by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, stirring discussions in political arenas.

Though Kumar attended the Republic Day parade, inspected by the governor at Gandhi Maidan, he chose to skip the afternoon reception at Raj Bhavan, which was conveniently located across from his residence.

Sources close to the Chief Minister revealed that Kumar, despite being unwell, managed to be present at the parade but later decided to rest due to 'seasonal fever'. Consequently, his statewide 'Pragati Yatra' has been postponed until January 30 for health reasons.

