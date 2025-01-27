U.S.-Israel Defense Dialogue: Strengthening Security Ties
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed security collaboration during an introductory call. Hegseth emphasized the U.S. commitment to Israel's defense capabilities amid persistent threats. The conversation focused on advancing shared security interests and priorities between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 04:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in an introductory conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to a statement from the Department of Defense, this exchange underlined Washington's unwavering support for Israel's defense preparedness.
The dialogue emphasized collaboration on mutual security interests and strategic priorities, highlighting the significance of bolstering defense capabilities for both nations.
In light of ongoing regional threats, both leaders reiterated the importance of continued partnership to ensure stability and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Pact: Russia and Iran's Strategic Partnership
Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions
Innovative Home Loan Products Launched through Strategic Partnership
Innovative Partnership Turbocharges EV Ownership in India
Trilateral Partnership: Bolstering Ties Amid Asian Maritime Tensions