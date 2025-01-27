U.S.-Israel Defense Dialogue: Strengthening Security Ties

On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in an introductory conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to a statement from the Department of Defense, this exchange underlined Washington's unwavering support for Israel's defense preparedness.

The dialogue emphasized collaboration on mutual security interests and strategic priorities, highlighting the significance of bolstering defense capabilities for both nations.

In light of ongoing regional threats, both leaders reiterated the importance of continued partnership to ensure stability and security.

