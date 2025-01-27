Trump's Executive Order Challenges California Water Management

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 - In a significant move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting the water-management practices in California. The directive allows the federal government to intervene if California's water strategies are deemed ineffective.

This decision comes shortly after Trump's visit to the Los Angeles region, where rampant wildfires have caused severe damage, prompting criticism from the president regarding California's crisis management efforts.

The order underscores a persistent tension between federal oversight and state autonomy in addressing environmental challenges, marking the latest chapter in the ongoing debate over resource management amidst climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)