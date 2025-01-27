Congress Braces for Sanctions Amid Immigration Standoff
The US Congress, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, is poised to enforce sanctions on non-cooperative countries regarding the deportation of undocumented immigrants, under the Trump administration's directive. Tensions rise as President Trump prioritizes his agenda, impacting international relations and sparking diverse political reactions.
- Country:
- United States
In a move aligning with President Trump's immigration stance, the US Congress is on the verge of passing sanctions on countries resisting cooperation with deportation efforts, as warned by House Speaker Mike Johnson. The Trump administration's aggressive deportation strategy has prompted countrywide raids.
Particularly under scrutiny is Colombia, with potential tariffs looming unless it complies with accepting its deported citizens. Johnson defended Trump's tariff threats following Colombian President Gustavo Petro's rejection of US-deported migrants aboard military aircraft.
Meanwhile, Democratic Senators have cautioned against broad deportations affecting Dreamers and essential workers, suggesting targeted deportation of those posing threats. Tensions escalate as the Trump administration authorizes military involvement in enforcing policies, drawing criticism from domestic and international fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Displacement and IPV: The Cost of Conflict on Women in Colombia and Liberia
Deadly Clashes Erupt Among Colombian Rebel Factions in Guaviare Jungle
Deadly Rebel Clashes in Colombian Jungles Unraveling Peace Efforts
Shifting Alliances: Mike Johnson's New Intelligence Pick Sparks Controversy
Controversial Laken Riley Act Advances in Senate amid Immigration Policy Shift