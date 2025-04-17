Ceasefire Suspension Sparks Questions in Colombia

The Colombian government has declared the suspension of a ceasefire with a faction formerly part of the FARC guerrilla group. Announced on Thursday, this decision comes with a clarification that peace talks with the group are still ongoing.

The ceasefire agreement, which expired earlier this week, was anticipated to be renewed. However, both parties failed to settle on an extension in time, leading to its lapse.

This development raises questions about the future of negotiations between the Colombian government and FARC-EP faction, though efforts towards a peaceful resolution continue unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)