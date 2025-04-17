Ceasefire Suspension Sparks Questions in Colombia
The Colombian government has announced the suspension of a ceasefire with a faction of the FARC-EP group. While this marks a pause in the truce, ongoing peace talks with the group continue. The extension of the ceasefire was expected but couldn't be agreed upon in time before its expiration.
The Colombian government has declared the suspension of a ceasefire with a faction formerly part of the FARC guerrilla group. Announced on Thursday, this decision comes with a clarification that peace talks with the group are still ongoing.
The ceasefire agreement, which expired earlier this week, was anticipated to be renewed. However, both parties failed to settle on an extension in time, leading to its lapse.
This development raises questions about the future of negotiations between the Colombian government and FARC-EP faction, though efforts towards a peaceful resolution continue unabated.
