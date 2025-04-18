Ceasefire Suspension: A Turning Point in Colombian Peace Efforts

The Colombian government announced on Thursday the suspension of a ceasefire with a faction of the FARC guerrilla group. Despite this decision, peace negotiations with the group will continue, according to official sources.

The ceasefire, which ended earlier this week, had been in place since December 2023 and saw multiple extensions. Both parties now have a 72-hour window to arrange their security measures. The peace process aims to conclude a conflict that has claimed over 450,000 lives.

Lack of progress under President Gustavo Petro, who assumed office in 2022, is evident. Meanwhile, intensified military efforts target other militant factions and criminal groups involved in drug trafficking and illegal mining. Security analysts warn of the precarious state of ongoing peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)