Ceasefire Suspension: A Turning Point in Colombian Peace Efforts

The Colombian government has suspended a ceasefire with a faction of the FARC guerrilla group, but peace talks will continue. The ceasefire's expiration leaves both parties with 72 hours for security measures. Efforts to end a six-decade-long conflict remain fragile under President Gustavo Petro's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Colombian government announced on Thursday the suspension of a ceasefire with a faction of the FARC guerrilla group. Despite this decision, peace negotiations with the group will continue, according to official sources.

The ceasefire, which ended earlier this week, had been in place since December 2023 and saw multiple extensions. Both parties now have a 72-hour window to arrange their security measures. The peace process aims to conclude a conflict that has claimed over 450,000 lives.

Lack of progress under President Gustavo Petro, who assumed office in 2022, is evident. Meanwhile, intensified military efforts target other militant factions and criminal groups involved in drug trafficking and illegal mining. Security analysts warn of the precarious state of ongoing peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

